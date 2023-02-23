Caution given for Sanibel Causeway islands use during reconstruction activities

FDOT said that the Sanibel Causeway islands remain closed and vehicles are not permitted to stop in the active construction zone during reconstruction activity to allow for work to progress safely and to allow the contractor to focus on the reconstruction.

Beachgoers are not permitted within the construction zone.

Crews continue driving sheet pile along the Causeway. At this time, the contractor does not anticipate lane closures or major delays to traffic due to construction at least through the end of February.

As a part of FDOT's Emergency Restoration of the Sanibel Causeway, crews continue work on McGregor Boulevard and the Causeway from Port Comfort Road to Sanibel Island.

Westbound McGregor Boulevard has been reduced to one lane approaching and through the toll plaza. Crews continue earthwork on the causeway islands and motorists are reminded of the 20 mph posted speed limit.

Many oversized vehicles are crossing the causeway to assist with recovery efforts on the island. Please be patient as travel may be slower than usual. Please use caution and watch for workers and construction vehicles entering and leaving the roadway. For further questions, please contact Jennifer Dorning by email at Jennifer.Dorning@dot.state.fl.us or by phone at (239) 338-7723.

Additional warnings from FDOT:



Crews continue driving sheet pile around the causeway islands.

The causeway islands surrounding the temporary roadway are an active work zone and are currently closed for public access.

Bicyclists are encouraged to utilize another mode of transportation to travel the causeway.

Pedestrians are not permitted on the Sanibel Causeway.

