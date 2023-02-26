Five months of recovery later, Pink Shell resort welcomes back guests

Beginning March 1, Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina is accepting reservations for guests on Fort Myers Beach.

The website alerts guests that construction hours will continue to be 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as the hotel repairs damage suffered from Hurricane Ian’s storm surge.

“Pink Shell is currently in the process of rebuilding some of the resort that has been damaged by Hurricane Ian's destructive force,” Matthew Santoro, marketing manager for the resort, said. “The damage the resort received was mostly on the first and second floors due to the 19-foot storm surge and strong winds that occurred. We believe this will be a long road to recovery due to how impactful the storm was, but we are also taking the opportunity to upgrade parts of the resort that needed updating.”

The resort has been housing relief workers, construction workers, contractors and displaced residents since Hurricane Ian's passage. Five months later, visitors are being welcomed back into the resort.

As of early Feb., 62 rooms were occupied by FEMA approved guests.

"All of the guests have been very grateful to have somewhere to stay that is so close to where they previously lived,” Santoro said. “A lot, if not all, of our current guests are also working hard each day to clean up and rebuild their properties.”

During the time of only housing emergency workers, employees were stepping up and doing jobs they normally wouldn’t have done because the resort was short-staffed.

“For example, servers and housekeepers helped with things like cleaning floors, bathrooms, ripping old carpet out, etc. Now that more of the resort is opening (lunch restaurant, beach access) employees are getting back into their normal routines,” Santoro said.

Just a third of the resort's employees were on staff post-hurricane. They decided to create a relief fund to help other Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina staff back on their feet.

“The relief fund donations were used to help our employees and former employees that were affected by the hurricane,” Santoro said. “100% of the donations were given to our employees. We had 300 employees on staff prior to the hurricane, we now have 100 on staff post-hurricane. That number is increasing week by week as more of the resort gets online and running.”

The community raised $128,426 for the resort on GoFundMe to support team members who lost “vital resources, faced insurmountable damage to their homes or been displaced in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.” The page opened Sept. 30, 2022, and closed on Feb. 6, 2023.

“Thank you so much for all of your support and generosity. The donated funds have already greatly helped our associates,” Corporate Revenue Director of Boykin Management Company Katja Kunz said. She oversees the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina and Sandpiper Gulf Resort, both on Fort Myers Beach.

“The remainder of the funds available will be distributed over the coming weeks to those still in need,” she continued. “We have decided to close this [GoFundMe] as we look ahead and concentrate on rebuilding for the future! Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts, your support has been humbling and motivating!”

Partial amenities have reopened since Hurricane Ian, including Jack’s Restaurant for one buffet meal per person, beach chairs without umbrellas, beach towels, beach access, vending machines and daily housekeeping.

Many amenities are still unavailable, including pools, recreation areas, the spa, fitness center, Bongo’s Bar and Grill, Rae’s Real Italian, Audrey’s Gift Shop, the business center and marina. Balconies are also unavailable in the Captiva Villas. Pets are also not allowed and only credit cards are accepted.

“Big, new, wonderful things are ahead for Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina, and we are so excited to create new memories with our guests again soon,” Santoro said.

This story was produced for the Senior Capstone course in the FGCU Journalism Program. Hayley Lemery can be reached at hklemery9681@eagle.fgcu.edu