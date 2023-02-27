© 2023 WGCU News
Hurricane Recovery

Barefoot Beach access re-opening Saturday; preserve remains closed

WGCU
Published February 27, 2023
Barefoot Beach access, closed since Hurricane Ian in September, is re-opening at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The access is at 5901 Bonita Beach Road, twenty feet off Bonita Beach Road on Lely Barefoot Boulevard.

Parking and portable restrooms are available for public use.

Barefoot Beach Park Preserve remains closed. The preserve is located at 505 Barefoot Beach Boulevard, south of the Barefoot Beach Access.

For more information, contact the Collier County Parks & Recreation Division at (239) 252-4000.

