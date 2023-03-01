Corporate donations help with rebuilding

Two corporate funders joined together to donate $300,000 to the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Rebuilding Together this week. The organization is in Southwest Florida rebuilding and repairing homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Five months after the storm struck the area, many homes are still in need of major repair work.

Angelo Rivera of Harlem Heights lost everything when his house was hit.

“It was in a mess,” said Rivera. “It was completely destroyed. Under water over 4 feet to 5 feet of water. We had to leave the house. I lost everything in the house, you know, furniture and all.”

But Rebuilding Together repaired Rivera’s house and today it is almost ready for him and his family to move back in.

This donation will allow the group to keep aiding Harlem Heights residents who are rebuilding.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson was at the announcement of the donation.

“What really makes a difference is when communities come together, groups like Rebuilding Together, when they come together, that’s when we see really, really great things happen,” said Anderson.

