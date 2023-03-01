Hurricane debris work at San Carlos Bay-Bunche Beach Preserve will force closures

The entrance to San Carlos Bay-Bunche Beach Preserve on John Morris Road will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday beginning March 7 to allow the state’s licensed contractor to safely remove hurricane debris along the preserve’s coastline.

The storm surge washed hurricane debris from Estero Island across the San Carlos Bay where it settled into the mangrove swamps and salt flats on the southeastern edge of the preserve. The beach, parking areas, restrooms, boardwalks and kayak launch have remained closed due to storm damage. County staff have worked with various state agencies in the cleanup and recovery efforts throughout the coastal beach parks and preserves.

Debris contractors have been dismantling large dock sections and debris, which are now ready to be hauled off the beach and transported off-site. To ensure safety, the contractors need to keep the road and beach area closed and clear of all pedestrian and vehicular traffic while the debris is moved off the beach.

For more information and updates on additional waterfront park sites/access points, visit the Park Progress Map tool at https://www.leeparks.org.