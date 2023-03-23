Lee County's Property Appraiser notes deadline on Hurricane Ian property tax refund

Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell reminds property owners that the deadline to apply for 2022 Hurricane Ian Property Tax Refunds is April 3.

Those property owners whose residence was uninhabitable for more than 30 days in 2022 can apply for the refund on the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org).

For those who have already applied, the Property Appraiser will be in contact in the near future on the status of the refund application.

Caldwell encourages all taxpayers, especially those who were impacted and continue to be impacted by Hurricane Ian, to visit the Lee County Property Appraiser website for the most up-to-date information as they prepare the 2023 property tax roll.

Questions can be directed to 239-533-6100 or hurricaneupdate@leepa.org.

For additional information about Hurricane Ian and for county updates, visit www.leegov.com/storm or https://ianprogress.leegov.com/

