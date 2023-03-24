FEMA approves $14 million for Lee County schools, sheriff

FEMA Public Assistance has approved two grants of more than $14 million to reimburse the Lee County School District and Lee County Sheriff for emergency costs responding to Hurricane Ian.

The school district was approved for a grant of $10,069,446. After the Sept. 28, 2022, storm, the school district conducted emergency repairs, mold remediation, debris removal, water removal, safety inspections and installation of temporary generators.

Lee County Sheriff was approved for a grant of $4,180,612 to reimburse costs of security for crowd, access and traffic control, barricades, search and rescue, roof stabilization, medical care, debris removal, distribution of supplies, lighting, sandbags, tarps, generators, fuel and other costs.

FEMA Public Assistance has obligated $32.8 million of a federal share for Lee County and a total of $106 million for all applicants within Lee County.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

