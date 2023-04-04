Native plant walks resume at Sanibel City Hall on Thursday

The City of Sanibel Vegetation Committee is offering guided native vegetation and landscaping tours of City Hall grounds, planted exclusively with native plants.

Although the FNPS award-winning Native Plant Demonstration Garden sustained a great deal of damage during Hurricane Ian, new wildflowers sprout every day showing us that, given time and patience, that they too can emerge stronger than ever. Tours of City Hall grounds will be held at 9 a.m. on April 6,15, 20, 29.

Registration is not required. Attendees meet at the main entrance to City Hall, 800 Dunlop Road, in front of the main staircase. For additional information regarding the guided native vegetation tour, please contact the City’s Natural Resources Department at sandnr@mysanibel.com or by phone at (239) 472-3700.

Get ideas on planting native vegetation that requires no fertilizer and see how you can plant a garden that reseeds itself with very little maintenance, is good for the environment and will attract birds and butterflies.

Vegetation Committee members will provide valuable information on proper planting and care of native vegetation. The City of Sanibel encourages planting of vegetation that is indigenous to the area as it requires very little maintenance, no fertilizer, and no supplemental irrigation.

