Cape Coral trees lost to Hurricane Ian replaced via Arbor Day Foundation grant, Verizon

Five dozen trees were replaced at Cape Coral's Cultural Park Wednesday, replacements for those lost to the wrath of Hurricane Ian.

The replanting effort was aided by a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery program and Verizon.

“At Verizon, we believe trees are a crucial part of enabling cleaner air and healthier communities. That’s why we are proud to sponsor this event in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to help re-establish the Cape Coral area tree canopy,” James Gowen, chief sustainability officer and senior vice president, global supply chain operations and sourcing at Verizon, said. “Since 2009, Verizon has been committed to reforestation. We have planted over 13.9 million trees in 22 countries and 37 states. This contributes to our plan to plant 20 million trees by 2030.”

The Arbor Day Foundation named the city a 2023 Verizon Tree Planting recipient in January 2023, helping fund the volunteer planting to recover the tree canopy lost to Ian.

“We plant trees for many different reasons; they clean the air, purify the water, provide a home for wildlife, etc.,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We can also plant trees to restore hope to a community that is healing. We believe in the hope planting a tree provides for the future.”

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery program, a national program underwritten by FedEx and Foundation members, aims to replace trees in communities affected by natural disasters throughout the United States. The program has held more than 1,050 events, distributing more than 5.3 million trees since its inception.

To donate to the recovery efforts supported by this campaign or others nationwide, please visit arborday.org/recovery.

