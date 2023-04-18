DFS hosting Ian insurance village in Punta Gorda on Wednesday

The Department of Financial Services will be hosting an insurance village Wednesday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda.

The village will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims. Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:

A driver’s license or other form of identification (passport/state-issued ID)

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible .

