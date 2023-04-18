© 2023 WGCU News
DFS hosting Ian insurance village in Punta Gorda on Wednesday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
Hurricane Ian left debris in Punta Gorda, Fla. after it made landfall. Storms like Ian are more likely because of climate change.
The Department of Financial Services will be hosting an insurance village Wednesday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda.

The village will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims. Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers.

Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:

A driver’s license or other form of identification (passport/state-issued ID)

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible .

