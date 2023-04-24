Curbside debris removal service extended in Fort Myers Beach

The right of way removal service for hurricane-related debris in Fort Myers Beach has been extended until further notice.

This service extension, which had been provided by the State of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, was approved at Monday's Town Council meeting.

Residents were also advised that applications for private property debris removal are no longer accepted.

Property owners who live on the Town’s side streets (not Estero Boulevard) can continue to place heavy storm-related debris curbside in the right of way for free pick up until further notice. Contractors with FDEM will continue to collect this debris. Lee County was responsible for debris pick up on Estero Boulevard and that service ended on March 1.

According to Crowder Gulf Regional Manager Barton Holmes at today’s meeting, more than 1.1 million cubic yards of debris has been collected from the right of way since Hurricane Ian. This is about 28,714 truck loads. More than 55,000 pounds of “dirty sand” was collected, and about 25,000 pounds was able to be cleaned and returned to the beach.

The FDEM is no longer accepting applications from private and commercial property owners to remove eligible debris, vehicles, vessels, and other title property. Information on applications submitted prior to the March 29 deadline is available at 850-961-2002, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waterways debris removal contractors vetted by the Florida Division of Emergency Management have been cleaning Hurricane Ian debris from public waterways for several months. No deadline has yet been set for this work to end.

Household trash pickup is operating on a regular schedule. For questions about pickups, contact Waste Management at 239-334-1224.

