Habitat for Humanity partners with FEMA on temporary housing for Ian survivors in Heritage Heights

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties has announced a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide temporary housing in the Heritage Heights neighborhood for families displaced due to Hurricane Ian.

The partnership will take the form of a land-lease agreement, with FEMA providing and maintaining temporary housing on undeveloped land owned by Habitat for Humanity.

The site will include housing units for 58 families, and will be enclosed by a privacy fence and accessible by a separate road.

“While this is a short-term solution, our property is truly a gift to those who remain displaced following the hurricane, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support them through FEMA,” said Becky Lucas, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties.

Heritage Heights, in Harlem Heights, is a development planned and built by Habitat for Humanity with the aim of increasing affordable housing in Southwest Florida. The project is currently in its second phase.

As of this month, FEMA reported more than 1,150 households have received assistance through multiple temporary housing options, with more than half residing in Lee County. Of those needing FEMA housing, 66% are homeowners who suffered the loss or significant damage to their homes, and the remaining 34% are renters.

