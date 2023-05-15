Emergency berm project at Marco Island South Beach begins May 30

Approximately 37,000 tons of sand will be added by Collier County contractors during an emergency beach berm project in the City of Marco Island beginning on May 30 at 7 a.m.

The sand will be added to the beach from 930 Cape Marco Drive north to 410 South Collier Blvd.

The project, approved by the county to restore the beaches and protect residents and buildings from storm surge following Hurricane Ian, is expected to last two weeks.

There will be 20-30 dump trucks lining South Collier Blvd. each morning of the project between 6:00am – 8:00am. Trucks will be entering South Beach through Cape Marco throughout the day reducing traffic along South Collier Blvd. to one lane. Marco Island Police Department and the contractor’s flagmen will help direct traffic and ensure pedestrians can cross the street safely. The County’s parking lot at Swallow Ave. and the pedestrian beach boardwalk will not be impacted. Please drive, walk, and bicycle with caution and be aware of heavy truck traffic in the area.

The County will have sea turtle monitors on the beach each morning providing a report to the contractors. The monitoring team will rope off any sea turtle nests and report those locations to the contractors who will avoid working in those areas.

