Restroom, shower trailers to close at remaining comfort stations

Restroom and shower trailers at Comfort Stations at the Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach, San Carlos Maritime Park on San Carlos Island and Flamingo Bay Mobile Home Park on Pine Island will be closed and removed at 10 a.m. on June 19.

Use of the sites has been declining steadily.

Laundry facilities will remain in place until 10 a.m. June 28. The Comfort Station locations with laundry facilities are:

Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut St., Fort Myers Beach

San Carlos Maritime Park,1190 Main St., San Carlos Island

Sanibel Community Church, 1749 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel

Flamingo Bay Mobile Home Park, 4752 Curlew Drive, St. James City on Pine Island

Anyone who is experiencing homelessness and in need of permanent housing is asked to call Lee County Human & Veteran Services at 239-533-7996.

