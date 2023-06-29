Lighthouse Beach Bayside, Causeway Beach lots reopen Friday; No Causeway parking

The Bayside parking lot at 110-153 Periwinkle Way used for the Lighthouse Beach Park, and the Causeway Beach parking lot at 888 Sextant Drive next to the boat ramp, will be opening on Friday.

With the opening of the Lighthouse Beach Park lot and the Causeway Beach lot, all public access beach park locations on Sanibel are now open to the public.

The fishing pier near Lighthouse Beach Park remains CLOSED.

All Sanibel beach park locations require a beach parking permit or hourly paid parking.

Click here for beach parking FAQ's.

Click here for beach parking application.

Click here for information about the mobile beach parking system.

Lee County reminds residents and visitors that the Causeway Islands Park on the Sanibel Causeway remains closed to watercraft, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

The causeway islands are an active construction zone. Motorists should use caution and some activities are prohibited while the project is underway.

The project contractor is driving sheet pile – which will be covered as work is completed – to protect the causeway from future storms. The Florida Department of Transportation is coordinating with Lee County, the Federal Highway Administration and permitting agencies for the permanent repairs.

The speed limit has been reduced to 20 mph due to reduced lane and shoulder widths. Bicyclists are encouraged to use another form of transportation over the causeway. Pedestrians are not permitted on the causeway or Causeway Islands at this time. Causeway Island beaches are not open, so do not plan picnics or stopping on the islands.

Also, the use of non-motorized vessels for windsurfing or kiteboarding is suspended on the Causeway Islands and surrounding waterways. Motorized vessels may not pull up along the shoreline or stop in adjacent channels due to the construction activity.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.