Zoom-based meeting for hurricane survivors on insurance issues

Insurance issues are one of the top frustrations of Hurricane Ian survivors.

United Policyholders, a non-profit organization that helps disaster victims navigate fair and full insurance claim settlements, is holding an online “Survivor to Survivor” meeting on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. The meeting is only for people who’ve been impacted by Hurricanes Ian ior Nicole.

Register for the Zoom meeting at www.uphelp.org/aug8. You will receive practical tips and support based on years of personal and shared experiences from trained volunteers. There is no obligation and the meeting is free.

United Policyholders ("UP") is a non-profit organization that informs and advocates for insurance consumers and disaster survivors nationwide. Since 1991, UP has provided free guidance, tools and resources that improve the flow of insurance claim dollars to finance loss recovery. Learn more at www.uphelp.org. For information, email info@uphelp.org.

