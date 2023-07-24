Series of public meetings for federal Disaster Recovery funds planned throughout Lee County

A series of resident participation meetings will be held in August throughout unincorporated Lee County and in municipalities are planned in August to receive public comment and input on the Draft Action Plan for the $1.1 billion Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Draft Action Plan will be published at www.leegov.com/recovery/cdbg-dr for review and comment beginning Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. Comments can be emailed to recovery@leegov.com, mailed to Lee County Administration in care of the Office of Strategic Resources, 2115 Second St., Fort Myers, Fl, 33901, or provided during one of the public meetings.

CDBG-DR funds may be spent on a limited number of eligible activities related to impacts from Hurricane Ian that include housing, infrastructure, economic revitalization, public services and planning.

At least 70% of the grant must be used for projects that benefit Low-to-Moderate Income households, which HUD defines as a family at or below 80% of Area Median Income. For example, in Lee County a single-person household would qualify at $47,700 or less per year, whereas the limit for total household income is $68,100 per year for a family of four.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners at a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1, is expected to vote to approve the Draft CDBG-DR Action Plan Publication for the public comment period, which begins with these resident participation meetings spanning Aug. 2 through Aug. 29. After public input has been received, Lee County will submit the Action Plan to HUD for review and approval.

Public meeting are:

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Bonita Springs City Council, 9101 Bonita Beach Road Bonita Springs, FL 34135



Bonita Springs City Council, 9101 Bonita Beach Road Bonita Springs, FL 34135 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Cape Coral City Council, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33990



Cape Coral City Council, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33990 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903



North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Town of Fort Myers Beach / DiamondHead Beach Resort, 2000 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931



Town of Fort Myers Beach / DiamondHead Beach Resort, 2000 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, The Heights Center, 15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908



The Heights Center, 15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, City of Fort Myers / Stars Complex, 2980 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33916



City of Fort Myers / Stars Complex, 2980 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33916 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, Pine Island Elementary School, 5360 Ridgewood Drive, Bokeelia, FL 33922



Pine Island Elementary School, 5360 Ridgewood Drive, Bokeelia, FL 33922 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, City of Sanibel / Big Arts Sanibel, 900 Dunlop Rd, Sanibel, FL 33957

The CDBG-DR webpage will continue to serve as an informational resource for CDBG-DR activities. Interested parties are encouraged to visit www.leegov.com/recovery/cdbg-dr for updates.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners received a staff update and presentation June 27. To view the meeting video, visit the county’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/@LeeCountyFLBOCC/videos and search for the date. The agenda and presentation can also be found online at www.leegov.com/bocc/meetings/agendas.

To receive updates from Lee County Government, sign up for the newsletter here: www.leegov.com/resources/newsletters. Follow Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Lee County will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities in its services, programs or activities. To request an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or a reasonable modification to participate, contact Joan LaGuardia, 239-533-2314, Florida Relay Service 711, or jlaguardia@leegov.com. Accommodation will be provided at no cost to the requester. Requests should be made at least five business days in advance.

Esta es una notificación sobre el Plan de acción del condado de Lee para los fondos de recuperación de desastres de subvenciones en bloque para el desarrollo comunitario (CDBG-DR), proporcionado por el Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano (HUD). como resultado del huracán Ian en 2022. Para solicitar la traducción de este aviso o solicitar servicios de interpretación para cualquiera de las reuniones públicas sobre CDBG-DR, envíe un correo electrónico a recovery@leegov.com o llame al 239-533-2315.

El sitio web del condado de Lee está equipado con opciones para la selección de idiomas. Si tiene problemas para acceder a cualquier contenido web, comuníquese con Samantha Westen al 239-533-2112 o swesten@leegov.com. Para solicitar una adaptación razonable para un formato alternativo, comuníquese con Joan LaGuardia, 239-839-6038 o jlaguardia@leegov.com.

This is a notification regarding Lee County's Action Plan for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Funds (CDBG-DR), provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a result of Hurricane Ian in 2022. To request translation of this notice or to request interpretation services for any of the public meetings regarding CDBG-DR, please email recovery@leegov.com or call 239-533-2315.

The Lee County website is equipped with options for language selection. If you are having trouble accessing any web content, please contact Sam Westen at 239-533-2112 or swesten@leegov.com. To request a reasonable accommodation for an alternate format, please contact Joan LaGuardia, 239-839-6038 or jlaguardia@leegov.com.

