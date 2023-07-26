Elevator shaft mural is a showing of Fort Myers Beach resiliency and a beacon for the town's future

One of the few remaining structures on Times Square in Fort Myers Beach now stands as a colorful testament to the town's survival after Hurricane Ian's scouring.

"Norm's elevator shaft" had been a little-noticed part of the town's main plaza area for years. After Ian pretty well scrubbed much of Times Square away, the shaft stood alone.

But that it stood was important. And owner Chris Primeau wanted to do something to honor his family's legacy and that of the town. Since Friday, two artists have been applying their talents to make the shaft something of a landmark showing how the town hasn't succumbed to the storm's scourge.

Primeau is trustee for KLC Serve LLC with the KLC standing for his family — Kim, Lise and Chris.

"They're surviving members of our family, a family of eight actually," Primeau said. "And this is a property that we inherited and I am a fiduciary."

Primeau said the company owns the elevator shaft.

"This is Norm's shaft, this was attached to the surf shop that we owned for many years down here, the West Coast surf shop. And it was pretty anonymous until the storm blew everything out around it."

What was left, in Primeau's word, was "this massive, really ugly shaft just sticking out of the ground. Fast forward 10 months and we're looking forward to the renovation and and cleaning it up and honoring the legacy that my parents loved."

Chris Primeau / Special to WGCU "Norm's elevator shaft" had been a little-noticed part of the Fort Myers Beach main plaza area for years. After Ian pretty well scrubbed much of Times Square away, the shaft stood alone.

Artists Lacey McClary and Summer Desalvo began work on the mural Friday and Monday, appying bright, tropical colors and scenes and creating something that can be immediately seen from the crest of the Matanzas Pass Bridge as well as the town's main drag.

McClary, a Fort Myers Beach artist, said her goal was to try to bring a little happiness and positivity after all of the destruction the beach suffered.

"It means a lot to me," McClary said between brush strokes. "My studio was right over the bridge here, and got wiped out, you know, in the storm. And I think the people of Fort Myers Beach, and they're family to me, you know, and this is my home too. And I not only lived on Sanibel, but I spent a ton of time here on the beach. And so my hope is to bring a lot of happiness, a lot of color, a lot of joy, and try to try to perk up the spirits during, you know, this rebuilding phase."

Desalvo, a Southwest Florida muralist, said she was in contact with Primeau and he wanted to do a piece.

"So I was willing to donate one to help fix up the area and liven it up," she said. "Bring back some nostalgia from what was here before."

Desalvo's design idea was to incorporate the ocean and the Fort Myers Beach pier.

"... Looking at this in disrepair and broken, just became too much. And it was time to clean it up." Chris Primeau, building owner on Fort Myers Beach

"And then I'm going to have sea turtles hatching and going into the water that's going to represent the people who passed away," she said. "And then on the other side ... is going to be flowing onto that wall. And then we're going to have shrimp boats or just one shrimp boat, but really detailed, and it's gonna have the American flag flowing behind it and onto this wall. It's gonna say Fort Myers strong and welcome to Fort Myers Beach."

Primeau, understanding the subjective quality of art, said he didn't want the design to be oriented to business or political.

"It needs to be you know, for us. You know this, even for ourselves, it's a rebirth," he said. "This is like phase two. We climbed out of the rubble and ... you know, all four of our tenants were able to get back open. But it's not the long-term solution. So we had to start looking at the long-term solution, and where we're going to go. And to me, I don't know that we're gonna get a shovel in the ground in Times Square in the next 10 months. I think we got some hurdles to cover. So why don't we love it and make it beautiful. In the meantime, you know, looking at this in disrepair and broken, just became too much. And it was time to clean it up."

Primeau has created a GoFundMe to help with the mural with more than $4,700 raised of a planned $15,000 goal.

"Before the storm it was probably not even noticeable," he said on the fundraising site about the elevator's look. "The sole goal is to create a space where people can come to or drive by and see the progress and spirit of a community wanting to reclaim their identity."

Bringing happiness and life back to Fort Myers Beach one paint stroke at a time

For Primeau, emotions ran high as he returned to the beach after Ian.

"Because, you know, I know what the sacrifices my dad and my family have made to be able to be here and have that business," he said. "And then I've watched, you know, everyone, you know, we have ashes out in the, in the waterways here, my brothers, my three older brothers and have passed my, you know, my mom and my dad. And so yeah, it's a big deal. You know, when you think about all that stuff, so I get a little bit of a recall, when I come over the bridge about all the memories. And the storm, literally, the week after the storm, I could see layers of paints on buildings, from decades and generations that people wouldn't know."

He understands that rebuilding in Fort Myers Beach is going to be a long process and requires understanding and cooperation.

"There's a lot of challenges to building anything down here right now. I don't know if anybody's aware of that," he said. "But so you know, making the best of it right now is the right thing to do. And then when smart people and some of the dust clears is still turbulent. So when we get all the dust cleared, and we can put some, some really good minds together and come up with a great future. I'm all for it. But I don't see it right now. I see a lot of challenges that we just need to overcome."

Primeau is hoping the mural is a catalyst for that challenge adjustment.

"Hopefully this will bring the community together and give us some energy," he said. "When I drive over the bridge, after having grown up here and our family been here for so long, when you drive with a bridge, there's sort of an exhale that happens. And it's sort of demotivating And when you when you look at it and you're like, 'I don't know if it'll ever be the same'. Where's the vibe?' So I'm hoping that this provides energy for people to do one more task to do one more thing when they don't feel like it or they can come down here and remember people, you know. I just hope that it's positive and everybody gets that message that says, 'This is not going to be here forever either'. But, you know, if we can get something out of it that's positive, why not?"

