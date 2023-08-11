Florida Disaster Fund awards $6.9M for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Southwest Florida

Nearly $7 million was awarded Friday through the Florida Disaster Fund to support Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Southwest Florida.

The funds — $6.9 million -= have been awarded to support efforts on the ground and ensure that impacted communities have ample resources to support the long-term recovery efforts. With today’s awards, the Florida Disaster Fund has awarded all $63.2 million in committed and received funds raised to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Awards announced Friday include $2.3 million to 17 long-term recovery groups in the counties hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. These funds will help the long-term recovery groups that are coordinating the recovery process on the ground in Southwest Florida.

Additionally, $2 million has been awarded for Lee County Working Waterfront repairs. Lee County’s historic working waterfront on Matlacha experienced severe damage following Hurricane Ian. This project will help ensure the fishing industry is maintained in the area while they continue to await approval of a Federal Fisheries Disaster Declaration.

Lee County Emergency Management in partnership with the United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades counties will receive $900,000 to house and manage the distribution network of commodities to Hurricane Ian survivors. This funding will support the long-term recovery efforts and connect available commodities and building supplies with Floridians in need and other non-profit organizations engaged in construction efforts.

To further support the hurricane recovery process, the Florida Disaster Fund is awarding $500,000 towards public boat ramp repairs. Southwest Florida is a hub for fishing and boating. Hurricane Ian destroyed many of the public boat ramps in the area and the funds will expedite the use of these facilities rather than causing residents and visitors to be further delayed with the FEMA reimbursement process.

The Pine Island Beacon of Hope Organization will receive $500,000 to continue their work in supporting local businesses and self-employed contractors to purchase tools that were destroyed in the storm in addition to assisting seniors in navigating services to support their recovery and helping to rebuild the playground for the only preschool on Pine Island.

$500,000 in funding will be awarded to help rebuild the Fort Myers Bayside Park. In August 2022, community members came together to build this community park and less than a month later, it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The funds will allow the community to rebuild this park which drives traffic to businesses in the area and gives the families of Fort Myers a place to bring their children to play.

The Jewish Federation of Lee and Charlotte Counties has been awarded $200,000 to continue their work in helping residents of Lee and Charlotte counties as they continue to recover following Hurricane Ian. Since Hurricane Ian made landfall, the Jewish Federation has helped impacted Floridians with food, debris cleanup, clothing and household items and many other important services.

The Florida Disaster Fund raised nearly $64 million to help in the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. This was more than double the support the disaster fund received following hurricanes Michael and Irma combined. In addition to raising more funds, Volunteer Florida was able to award more than 84% of those funds in the first 24 weeks following the storm, in comparison to 9.3% of funds awarded in 24 weeks following Hurricane Michael and 12.8% of funds awarded following Hurricane Irma.

