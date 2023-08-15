Restaurant foundation provides $78K in emergency grants to two local fire, police agencies

Fire and police officials from Fort Myers Beach and Marco Island received checks this week that will help them cover the cost of new equipment, some of which is to repalce what was lost or damaged in Hurricane Ian.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation made the donations, $61,012 to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District and $17,916.99 to Marco Island.

The new equipment includes:

● Fort Myers Beach Fire District - Vehicle extrication equipment destroyed by Hurricane Ian, along with their entire fire station, equipment and emergency vehicles. The awarded equipment will allow first responders to quickly and efficiently remove trapped victims during motor vehicle accidents and structural collapses.

File / WGCU The Marco Island Police Department will receive $17,916.99 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase a new rescue boat and accessories.

● Marco Island Police Department - Funds will go for a new rescue boat and accessories. In a community completely surrounded by water, the department has a long history of needing resources beyond land. The new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) boat will allow police to perform critical emergency operations in the event of a flood or water emergency.

More than $77 million has been granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The foundation was founded in 2005 by the Firehouse Subs restaurant chain. as a 501(c)(3), non-profit. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for military veterans.

