© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Recovery

Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia continue rising

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published September 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
Tropical Storm Idalia moves between Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, left, and Cuba, right, at 9:40 a.m. ET.
NOAA via AP
Tropical Storm Idalia moves between Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, left, and Cuba, right, at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia topped $156 million Sunday, as the total continued to steadily climb.

Data posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website showed estimated insured losses of $156.4 million, based on 17,472 claims. That was up from an estimated $135.7 million in losses Thursday, based on 15,444 claims.

The Sunday data included 12,040 claims for residential property damage, with other claims filed for such things as auto damage.

The data also showed that 1,957 claims had been closed with payments, while 1,751 had been closed without payments.

The Category 3 hurricane made landfall Aug. 30 in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County before continuing through parts of North Florida into Georgia.

Tags
Hurricane Recovery IdaliaHurricane Season 2023Home Insurance
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida