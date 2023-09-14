FM Beach to hold community recovery workshops Sept. 18, 19

Fort Myers Beach will host two community recovery workshops to share information about the town’s current and near-term projects to rebuild after Hurricane Ian.

The workshops will be held on Monday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The workshops will be the same on both days.

Participants can plan to attend the one that is most convenient for them. Both workshops will be held at DiamondHead Resort, 2000 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach.

At the workshops, town staff will be providing updates on current and near-term recovery projects, and representatives from FEMA will be providing information about long-term recovery projects. The agenda includes time for those who attend to provide input.

The town has also set up an online survey to gather input about the future of Fort Myers Beach. To participate in this survey, use the QR code on the attached flyer or click this link . This survey will remain open after the workshops until September 28.

