FDEM announces $13M for Fort Myers Beach recovery projects

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 1, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT
In this drone photo, restaurants operate from food trucks with outdoor seating in the Times Square area, where many businesses were completely destroyed during Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. With this year's Atlantic hurricane season officially beginning June 1, recovery is far from complete in hard-hit Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Pine Island. Blank concrete slabs reveal where buildings, many of them once charming, decades-old structures that gave the towns their relaxed beach vibe, were washed away or torn down. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
/
AP
Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie announced Monday a total of $13 million has been awarded to the Town of Fort Myers Beach for projects to help recover from the destruction of Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

“We are grateful to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Legislature, FDEM and Director Guthrie for their support in our recovery from Hurricane Ian,” said Mayor Dan Allers. “This funding will help us continue the ongoing work to restore our Town’s natural and physical assets.”

Specifically, the funding includes: $8 million grant for beach renourishment and a $5 million, 0% loan following Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) projects.

