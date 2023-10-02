FDEM announces $13M for Fort Myers Beach recovery projects

Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie announced Monday a total of $13 million has been awarded to the Town of Fort Myers Beach for projects to help recover from the destruction of Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

“We are grateful to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Legislature, FDEM and Director Guthrie for their support in our recovery from Hurricane Ian,” said Mayor Dan Allers. “This funding will help us continue the ongoing work to restore our Town’s natural and physical assets.”

Specifically, the funding includes: $8 million grant for beach renourishment and a $5 million, 0% loan following Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) projects.

