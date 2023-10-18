Matlacha fishing pier repair pact approved by Lee Commissioners

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award a contract to repair the fishing pier at Matlacha Community Park, an important step in the ongoing restoration of the park after it was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The park and boat ramp reopened in February. The park also hosted a Comfort Station for residents in the months following the storm, offering restrooms, laundry facilities and showers.

The pier, built more than 50 years ago and rebuilt in 2020, has long been a popular spot for tourists and anglers. The contractor, Infinite Construction LLC, will remove and replace the deck and railings, benches, lighting, fish-cleaning stations and waste cans. The work is expected to be completed by May 1.

The short repair timeframe is due to the fact that the project does not involve the pier’s underlying structure.

The $388,219 project will be funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund.

To learn more about repairs and recovery at Lee County Parks & Recreation sites, visit www.leegov.com/parks. Click on “Progress in Parks” or “Hurricane Ian Park Progress Map.” For example, at nearby Pine Island Commercial Marina – another Parks & Recreation site – the boat ramp will reopen for recreational boater use at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

