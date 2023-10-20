A Sanibel skyline? The island's homes and businesses will certainly be much taller

Here are some words one does not expect to hear when speaking of Lee County’s famed barrier island: Sanibel Island is likely going to get taller.

Though no skyline is in the works, the city is mulling over allowing for taller homes and business as islander’s rebuild after Hurricane Ian plowed over the island last year.

City planners on Thursday shared a plan with the Sanibel Planning Commission that would allow for non-resort buildings to rise some 45 feet above sea level, the maximum allowed by Sanibel code.

Any over all changes to the code that would allow for homes to be higher than 45 feet above sea level for would require approval of a majority of voters in a voter referendum. The average increase would be about five feet. Homes and business may still not be allowed to be over three stories.

Sanibel Island was incorporated in the 1970s when there was no federally mandated flood codes. Now islanders whose homes sustained significant damage must build to flood code, which in some cases could mean the homes must be elevated and first livable floor space would be some 18 feet from sea level.

Members of the Sanibel Planning Commissioner were clear Thursday that they want to try and maintain the old island feel even newly rebuild homes will be taller.

The city's planning commission seemed amenable to the modest changes saying the were needed to make island's homes resilient.

A draft of a code amendment will be brought forward to the planning commission on Oct. 24. Then it will be heard and shared with the public three times, Nov. 1 during a special meeting and then again on Nov. 7 and Nov. 20 during public hearings.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.