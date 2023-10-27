Many help to cheer grand opening of Sanibel's Community House

The Community House, a historic symbol of Sanibel Island, held its grand reopening on Thursday after it was damaged during Hurricane Ian in September 2022. The champagne and cake celebration drew dozens of islanders who cheered the progress since Ian.

“I walked in and saw… It's very powerful and very emotional,” said Laurie Harkey. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

1 of 5 — Sanibel Community House Sign.jpg A champagne and cake celebration drew dozens of Sanibel islanders to the Community House on Thursday to cheer the grand opening and repair progress since Ian damaged the structure. Tom James / WGCU

She and her husband Bill Harkey donated money for the repairs and have challenged others residents to help too.

The Community House was built in 1927 and has long been an island gathering spot. It was also the site of the 1974 vote when islanders decided to incorporate as a city.

