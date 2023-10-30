Sanibel Causeway lane limits planned in November, December

Repairs to damage inflicted on the Sanibel Causeway by Hurricane Ian includes restoring five bridge approaches will force a limit of one lane for both directions of travel on weekends through November and December.

Flaggers will be controlling traffic during this time, with efforts being made to lessen the effect on weekday traffic.

Motorists should expect one lane open to two-way travel from 7 p.m. on Fridays through 6 a.m. on Mondays and should plan for traffic delays and allow additional travel time on these weekends.

During this time, bicycle and pedestrian traffic will not be permitted.

Crews will work non-stop to replace five approach slabs -- where bridge meets roadway, except for the undamaged approach from Sanibel onto the western span of the causeway. To facilitate repairs, the contractor will be using a high-end concrete that allows reconstruction to be completed within 72 hours.

Causeway lanes will be narrowed up to 10-feet, and there will be shoulder closures.

