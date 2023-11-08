People on a mission put faith into helping rebuild Harlem Heights

A volunteer group is committing another seven months to rebuilding homes in the Harlem Heights community, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Adventures in Missions, a Christian-based group in Georgia, helps the needy all over the world. It's sending more volunteers to the lower-income neighborhood in Lee County. And a husband and wife from Minnesota still are running the effort, more than a year after the storm.

Volunteers with Adventures in Missions are rebuilding the last 60 Harlem Heights homes damaged, or destroyed, by Ian. The heights is a misnomer. The community was built on low-lying land, and just about all of the 400-plus homes were flooded for up to a week after Ian.

Mike Walcher / WGCU Volunteers with Adventures in Missions are rebuilding the last 60 Harlem Heights homes damaged, or destroyed, by Ian.

"I want to continue offering aid and compassion to the folks here," Tony Niles said. He's from Virginia, and said he's on his second mission to help in the rebuilding process.

Harlem Heights is one of the poorer communities in Lee County, and some home owners had no insurance when Ian caused massive flooding. Most people decided right after Ian to rely on non-government help, rather than try to meet FEMA rules on rebuilding.

At the same time Chris and Sarah Horvath were re-assessing their lives in Minnesota. They said they had a thriving business, a home, boats, cars and a truck. But they said it all left them empty. So they sold everything, bought a camper, and with their four children, answered the call for help. They arrived in Harlem Heights 20 days after Ian.

"There was still no power, and it smelled awful," Chris Horvath said. "It was 96 degrees and about 85 percent humidity, and that first night in our camper, we looked at each other and said: Oh boy, God, we don't know what you have planned here!"

The couple decided Chris, a former contractor, should direct the work of volunteers. Sarah has handled the influx of scores of workers, including housing and feeding them. Except for a short break last June to visit relatives in Minnesota, the Horvath family of six has lived in their trailer in the heights, dedicating their lives to helping the community.

Mike Walcher / WGCU The last 60 homes in low-lying Harlem Heights which remain in disrepair from Hurricane Ian are getting help from those at Volunteers with Adventures in Missions.

"The most powerful motivation is the act of giving back, to share our time, efforts and ability," Sarah Horvath said. "That is what motivates us to keep doing this."

Right now people on mission are installing drywall and putting in cabinets in some of the worst-damaged homes. David Corn of Virginia is one of the volunteers.

"It's just a blessing to my heart to work with the guys and women on the team," Corn said. "It gladdens my heart to lend a helping hand." Corn said he's retired from work in the federal government, and couldn't stand sitting on the couch watching TV. So he volunteers with Adventures in Missions.

Juan Castro says workers have spent weeks fixing up his damaged home.

"It's a great feeling, and I am believing there is a God who's put good people in the world to help other people in need," Castro said.

The mission group and the Horvaths just committed to staying in Harlem Heights through next May, promising to rebuild every last home.

"Everybody here is family," Chris Horvath said. "And the resiliency of the community, the willingness to learn and grow, that is amazing."

"To ultimately put others before ourselves, well that is definitely against human nature," Sarah Horvath said. "But it feels so good. There's no way Harlem Heights should be rebuilt in 18 months. Yet that is going to be the reality."

Mike Walcher is a Visiting Assistant Professor in Journalism at FGCU. He also works some for WGCU News. He can be reached at mwalcher@fgcu.edu

