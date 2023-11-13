Meeting scheduled Tuesday on review, update to Sanibel Plan

The City of Sanibel's Planning Department is hosting a public workshop Tuesday evening as it gears up to review and update what's called the Sanibel Plan.

Broad community involvement is encouraged as the Sanibel Plan is an important, guiding document for current and future land use on the island.

Sanibel and other surrounding barrier islands took the brunt of Hurricane Ian last year. Now as Sanibel rebuilds, the planning department is exploring changes to the Sanibel Plan.

Following a one-hour presentation covering various aspects of the plan, participants can provide feedback to the City Planning Department.

