© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meeting scheduled Tuesday on review, update to Sanibel Plan

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published November 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST
File
/
WGCU

The City of Sanibel's Planning Department is hosting a public workshop Tuesday evening as it gears up to review and update what's called the Sanibel Plan.

Broad community involvement is encouraged as the Sanibel Plan is an important, guiding document for current and future land use on the island.

Sanibel and other surrounding barrier islands took the brunt of Hurricane Ian last year. Now as Sanibel rebuilds, the planning department is exploring changes to the Sanibel Plan.

Following a one-hour presentation covering various aspects of the plan, participants can provide feedback to the City Planning Department.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Hurricane Recovery WGCU NewsHurricane IanSanibel
Eileen Kelley
See stories by Eileen Kelley
Related Content
  1. Sanibel beaches renourishment project set for mid-November
  2. Sanibel Causeway lane limits planned in November, December
  3. Many help to cheer grand opening of Sanibel's Community House
  4. Sanibel council voices opposition to Captiva homes height changes
  5. A Sanibel skyline? The island's homes and businesses will certainly be much taller
  6. Hurricane? What Hurricane? Record year for Loggerheads may link to past conservation efforts