Sanibel's State of Local Emergency for Hurricane Ian is extended
On Monday, Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson authorized Mayoral Proclamation 23-49 which extends Sanibel's local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian.
The proclamation provides guidance regarding the following topics:
- Extending Closure of Certain Public Beach Parking
- Providing Sanibel Beach Parking Information
- Extending Temporary Reciprocity for Certain Contractors Licensed and Registered with Lee County, Florida
- Extending Authorization for Temporary Storage Units
The proclamation can be seen here.
