Sanibel's State of Local Emergency for Hurricane Ian is extended

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST
NOAA
/
FILE

On Monday, Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson authorized Mayoral Proclamation 23-49 which extends Sanibel's local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian.

The proclamation provides guidance regarding the following topics:

  • Extending Closure of Certain Public Beach Parking
  • Providing Sanibel Beach Parking Information
  • Extending Temporary Reciprocity for Certain Contractors Licensed and Registered with Lee County, Florida
  • Extending Authorization for Temporary Storage Units

The proclamation can be seen here.

Hurricane Recovery WGCU NewsCity of SanibelHurricane IanState of Emergency
