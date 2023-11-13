Sanibel's State of Local Emergency for Hurricane Ian is extended

On Monday, Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson authorized Mayoral Proclamation 23-49 which extends Sanibel's local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian.

The proclamation provides guidance regarding the following topics:



Extending Closure of Certain Public Beach Parking

Providing Sanibel Beach Parking Information

Extending Temporary Reciprocity for Certain Contractors Licensed and Registered with Lee County, Florida

Extending Authorization for Temporary Storage Units

The proclamation can be seen here.

