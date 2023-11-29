Lane closures set for December weekends on Sanibel Causeway

Only one lane will be open for specified time periods on the Sanibel Causeway during weekends in the first half of December to accommodate restortation work on the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the next phase of emergency work on the Sanibel Causeway will involve the restoration of final approach sections which will take place over the first two weekends in December.

During this time, the causeway will be limited to one lane for both directions of travel. Flaggers will be controlling traffic during this weekend work. The contractor is making every effort not to impact the heavy weekday traffic.

Hours for the one lane for two-way travel begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and runs through 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 and again from 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 through 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11. Flaggers are scheduled to assist drivers as crews work around the clock to restore the causeway bridge approaches. Motorists should plan for traffic delays and allow additional travel time on these weekends.

Crews will also be working around the clock to replace the remaining approach slabs. To expedite this work, the contractor is utilizing a special high early strength concrete that allows each phase of the reconstruction to be completed within 72 hours compared to the normal one-week construction time.

Bicyclists are encouraged to utilize another mode of transportation to travel the causeway and pedestrians are not permitted. Lanes are narrowed to 10-feet in some locations. Expect shoulder closures throughout the project.

There will be a 20 MPH posted speed limit with workers and construction vehicles entering and leaving the roadway.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.