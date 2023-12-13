Paradise gets a bit spiffed up with public opening of Margaritaville

After years of delays and debates, the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Fort Myers Beach opened last week with a promise of driving economic recovery in a town still hurting from the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

The 254-room resort with a coastal cool vibe inspired by the late Jimmy Buffett opened for stays Monday after a locals-only weekend.

“There was a lot of controversy about it, but the island is so stressed right now that I think Margaritaville might be the savior of the island. We need the tourists,” said Fort Myers Beach resident Adrian Barrett at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting.

Tom Torgerson, co-CEO of TPI Hospitality, the owners and developers of the resort, said they worked with residents and business owners to adapt their plans to the community.

“We listened, we heard, they listened to us, they heard … and we devised this resort that really, really fits,” he said.

The resort employs 400 people, many of whom had lost jobs in the hospitality industry after Ian in 2022, said the developer. Torgerson, also a Fort Myers Beach resident, urged the public to visit the beachfront resort, which boasts a spa, six restaurants and an expansive sunset terrace with Gulf views.

“I can't stress enough how important day visitors and evening visitors are to the resort. We're built for that we're built to be open to the public and easy parking,” he said.

The resort has paid valet parking, which is free after 5 p.m. if a visitor spends $50 in food and drinks. Rooms will run from about $400 to $1,000, Torgerson said, and pricing depends on the season. Some have noted that’s out-of-reach for many locals but for the next few months there are rooms priced around $200. More details about the resort are on its site.

