FEMA approves $6.7M for Hurricane Ian debris removal in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda

FEMA has approved more than $6.7 million in grant funding to reimburse Fort Myers and Punta Gorda for debris removal expenses after Hurricane Ian.

The storm left extensive debris, resulting in a threat to public health and safety. FEMA has approved $4,212,798 in federal funding to the city of Fort Myers and $2,550,889 to the city of Punta Gorda, for debris removal operations as a direct result of Hurricane Ian.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, local, territorial and tribal governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

Lee County recently received an additional $51,415,078 in grant funding from FEMA for debris removal expenses after Ian.

The storm left extensive debris, resulting in a threat to public health and safety. Approximately 2,040,625 cubic yards of vegetative debris, 1,252,193 cubic yards of hurricane-generated debris, and 217 tons of hazardous materials were removed from roads and public property in the county.

Previously, FEMA had awarded the county $16,853,000 for these costs.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.