Hurricane housing recovery program applications now open

The State of Florida has provided funds to the City of Cape Coral as part of the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program to assist residents impacted by Ian. The disaster-related funds are to be used to assist income-eligible applicants with payments of their insurance deductible amounts.

To be eligible for assistance, total household annual income must match the income guidelines chart.

Full HHRP details, eligibility requirements, and a link to the application is available here.

Completed applications must be submitted with all required documents to the Zoning counter at City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd. The counter is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed daily from 12-1 p.m.

The payment can be issued to:

a contractor hired to fix the damage once all inspections have passed and the permit is closed; OR



retroactively to the owner who already paid contractors for the work in the insurance deductible amount and finalized their permits.

(Note: Contractors must be licensed and insured.)

Funds will be awarded on a "first come, first ready" basis until all resources are exhausted. Questions regarding the Insurance Deductible Program can be directed to housing@capecoral.gov

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.