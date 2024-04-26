Insured losses wrought by Hurricane Ian near $21.4 billion

Estimated insured losses from 2022’s Hurricane Ian have neared $21.4 billion, with about 6 percent of claims remaining open, according to data posted this week on the state Office of insurance Regulation website.

The data showed $21.386 billion in estimated insured losses and 776,941 reported claims.

The vast majority of claims, 558,299, involved residential property, with others for such things as auto damage.

The website said 93.7 percent of claims, including 93.3 percent of residential-property claims, had been closed as of Monday.

The Category 4 Ian made landfall in September 2022 in Southwest Florida and continued causing damage as it crossed the state.

