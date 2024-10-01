Sanibel Causeway improvements, Matlacha drawbridge repair and beach and shore projects get OK

WGCU / File Causeway map

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award design contracts for public amenities on the Sanibel Causeway Islands and the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp, which were heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

Also given the nod by the commissioners Tuesday was construction engineering and inspection services to repair the Matlacha drawbridge and agreements for more than $5.7 million in beach and shoreline projects.

For the causeway and boat ramp contracts, facilities at both sites remain closed to accommodate the Florida Department of Transportation effort to restore the Sanibel Causeway.

Hurricane Ian reshaped the Sanibel Causeway Islands, which are spoil islands. Efforts to restore facilities are focused on creating more resilient spoil islands.

The $1.31 million contract with Fort Myers-based Johnson Engineering will restore the damaged areas and facilities.

Improvements will include site access and parking areas, landscape and irrigation improvements, site drainage and water management areas, restrooms and shade structures, beach access and ADA accommodations.

This portion of the project will be funded through FDEM Legislative Appropriations Program and Tourist Development Beach Capital Improvement Fund.

The design phase of the Sanibel Causeway Islands project is expected to be complete next summer.





Punta Rassa Boat Ramp

The $572,410 contract for design services for the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp will include the boat ramp and dock and work to restore the drainage and water management areas along with the lift station and sewer service to the fish cleaning station.

The covered pay kiosk and fish cleaning station, as well as the site lighting, signage and landscaping, will also be replaced. This portion of the project will be funded through FDEM Legislative Appropriations Program Fund.

The design phase of the project is expected to be complete in the spring.

Additional work will be required to restore the bay waterways near the boat ramp before it can be reopened for recreational use.

Matlacha drawbridge

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to authorize construction engineering and inspection services for various repairs to restore the function of the Matlacha drawbridge, which has not opened since before Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

The $269,446 supplemental task authorization is for work under an existing contract for services with Hardesty & Hanover and includes contract administration, inspection, and materials sampling and testing for the various repairs needed to the Matlacha drawbridge on Pine Island Road.

The work includes repair and replacement of several electrical, mechanical, and structural components, including work to repair the bridge tender structure and will begin in early 2025. Repairs are expected to be complete in about 18 months.

The Federal Highway Administration and state of Florida have funded the construction of the improvements. The county portion is for the inspection and engineering team.

Tuesday’s board action is independent of the Florida Department of Transportation project to restore the Little Pine Island Bridge and portions of Pine Island Causeway. Additional information on that project is available here: www.swflroads.com/project/451937-2.

Beach and shoreline projects

Also voted on Tuesday by commissioners was authorization on interlocal agreements to fund nine Lee County beach and shoreline projects using more than $5.7 million in Tourist Development Tax revenue.

The interlocal agreements are between Lee County and the Barrier Island Parks Society, Captiva Erosion Prevention District, City of Cape Coral, City of Sanibel, Town of Fort Myers Beach and Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Commissioners approved the funding with the adoption of the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget and the agreements authorize the work and reimbursement of expenses.

The projects primarily allow for maintenance of beach park facilities including public accesses, boardwalks, restrooms and equipment.

Beach and Shoreline project funding accounts for 26.4% of the proceeds from the Tourist Development Tax assessed on short-term lodging such as hotel, resort and vacation rentals.

The agreements are part of more than $11.7 million in projects using Tourist Development Taxes, including a $4 million allocation to the Beach Renourishment Trust Fund for scheduled projects.

