USPS stresses holding mail or filing change of address in SWFL

The Postal Service is continuing to restore service as quickly as possible where it is safe to do so, following Hurricane Helene. Many offices have resumed operations, while some postal facilities in Southwest Florida are temporarily suspended.

Hold Mail is designed for customers who plan on occupying their homes within 30 days. If you feel you will not be able to occupy your home within 30 days, you need to submit a change of address request with the Postal Service and be sure to mark “Temporary” on the card.

A temporary change of address is designed for customers who plan on returning to their residence within six months. If you are NOT planning to return to your current address, please submit a permanent COA request. A COA may be filed at the nearest available post office or at: https://moversguide.usps.com.

A COA card is available from your letter carrier or at your local post office. COA requests also may be filed at usps.com , the Postal Service’s website, which is available to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Customers in areas affected by Hurricane Helene with questions about their mail or package delivery service, or any other matter involving postal operations, can reach USPS through our Customer Care Centers at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777). The hours of operation for the care centers are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.– 6 p.m.

The latest information on the status of postal services in the impacted areas can be found here: http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/welcome.htm.

Mail delivery information per Southwest Florida

The Postal Service has announced the resumption of mail delivery and retail operations, which had been temporarily suspended, due to Hurricane Helene.

LONGBOAT KEY

560 BAY ISLES RD

LONGBOAT KEY

FL

34228



Retail Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm

Sat 9:00am – 12:00pm

Sun Closed

Temporary Relocation:

All operations at the following Post Offices will be temporarily relocated due to damages caused by Hurricane Helene, effective immediately until further notice.

RUSKIN

455 N US HIGHWAY 41

RUSKIN

FL

33570



All operations for the Ruskin Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location:

SUN CITY Post Office

4449 Old Highway 41 S

Sun City, FL 33586-9700

Retail Hours of Operations:

Mon-Fri 09:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 01:00 p.m. – 04:00 p.m.

Sat Closed

Sun Closed

BRADENTON BEACH

116 BRIDGE STREET

BRADENTON BEACH

FL

34217



All operations for the Bradenton Beach Post Office have been moved to the following alternate location:

Longboat Key Post Office

560 Bay Isles Rd

Longboat Key, FL 34228

Retail Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm

Sat 9:00am – 12:00pm

Sun Closed

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website, www.usps.com, the Post Office that’s always open. The Postal Service’s smartphone app makes it even quicker to use the most popular functions on www.usps.com, anytime and anywhere.

USPS Service Alerts provide information to consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events. Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.