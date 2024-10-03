Hurricane Helene aftermath: Updates for Southwest Florida

FEMA

Toolkit to help Hurricane Helene survivors: FEMA has developed a toolkit that includes web content, graphics, social media content, and messaging on safety and recovery for Hurricane Helene survivors. Topics of focus include disaster assistance, family reunification, power outage safety, fraud awareness, mental health support, and how to help. The toolkit is available on FEMA’s Hurricane Helene web page in English and Spanish. Recovery videos are available in American Sign Language.

The content and messaging of the toolkit should be shared widely so that it continues to reach survivors during this recovery process.

Visit Hurricane Helene | FEMA.gov for more information to stay safe.



Sarasota County

Sarasota County / WGCU Storm debris map

Collection of storm-related debris materials in the areas identified here and below began Oct. 2. According to officials, as community members see debris trucks in their area, if a truck drives past you, it could be because the truck is full and heading to unload. We appreciate our community's patience as we continue to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Storm-debris preparation guidelines: Place large storm-related debris separately from regular garbage at the curb for collection.

Separate items by category (construction and demolition materials, furniture/mattresses and appliances/white goods).

Any construction and demolition materials contained in plastic bags should be placed with the regular garbage.

Disposal Guidance for Residents Not Living on the Barrier Islands: Residents who are not living on the barrier islands are to follow normal disposal guidelines for collection services. View the Solid Waste How-To Guide for Residents in Sarasota County for details. Materials, including yard waste, not properly prepared for collection will not be collected by the service provider.

All vegetative materials, including large branches, palm fronds, tree trunks, small branches and leaves should be properly prepared for curbside collection.

Properly prepared vegetative materials should be:



Bagged (paper only), bundled and tied or containerized.

4 feet or less in length.

16 inches or less in diameter.

40 pounds or less in weight (each paper bag, bundle or container).

Items that are in bags, containers or bundles should not exceed 40 pounds. This applies to both garbage and yard waste.

Sarasota County image

Parks remain closed: All Sarasota County-owned and/or operated beach parks and all associated amenities and concessions are closed until conditions improve to allow for response and recovery operations. Watch a video from Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler here.

We ask our community members who are not supporting recovery efforts on the barrier islands to please avoid the area to reduce traffic and give space to those who are supporting recovery efforts. Safety reminder: Lifeguards are not present on Sarasota County-owned and/or operated beaches until conditions allow for safe access and use.

To view the Parks Status Report and see which parks, beaches and recreation centers are open or closed, visit loom.ly/wL9-MaA. For more information, visit SarasotaCountyParks.com.



Charlotte County

Sand dropoff: Charlotte County has established a free sand drop-off site for the residents of Don Pedro and Knight islands.

The sand drop-off site is located at 1 N. Gulf Blvd. and will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Homeowners and contractors can drop off the sand for free.

Do not push sand into the road. If you cannot get the sand to a drop-off site, leaving it in the public right of way is permissible. Do not put the sand on the beach. The state does not allow it and doing so could lead to fines.

Removing sand from your home and bringing it to the sand drop-off site will keep it from going to the landfill. Sand received at the sand drop-off sites will be screened, cleaned, and used for storm recovery projects.

FEMA ASSISTANCE INFO: If you have been affected by Hurricane Helene, apply for FEMA assistance to take care of your critical needs. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline 1-800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week. Help is available in many languages.

To help in applying for FEMA assistance, Charlotte County Transit will provide free rides to and from Charlotte County Libraries to any resident who needs free Wi-Fi or online access via a library computer. To reserve a free Transit ride to a Charlotte County Library, call 941-833-4000 between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Sun., Oct. 6.

Until a disaster recovery center opens in Charlotte County, residents can apply for assistance in person at the DRC at Sarasota Christian Church, 2933 Ashton Road, Sarasota. The DRC hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.



For recovery information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.x.com/ccoem.

The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center is now open for people who would like to offer their skills to help with the disaster recovery. The VRC is supported by the Charlotte County Community Organizations Active in a Disaster, known as COAD.

To register and receive an assignment with a response agency in need of assistance, register at the VRC, located at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. The VRC is open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday). Call 941-370-2734 for more information.

Donations of clothing, household items such as cleaning supplies and household goods (no furniture) can be made at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People in need of household items due to losses from Hurricane Helene can come take items during the same time frame.

Financial donations can be made online at www.COADFL.org.

Mobile medical clinic: The Mobile Medical Clinic provides essential healthcare services and will be at Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave. in Port Charlotte from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Charlotte County Transit Services is offering free rides to and from the Mobile Medical Clinic. To schedule a ride, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Free dental care: The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County (DOHCharlotte) is pleased to announce its partnership with Englewood Community Care Clinic to provide pediatric and emergency adult dental services at no cost to the community.

DOH-Charlotte will provide these services on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following location:

Englewood Community Care Clinic

6868 San Casa Drive

Englewood, FL 34224

Services include:



Screenings

Cleanings

Oral health instructions

Fluoride varnish applications

Dental sealants

Referrals, as appropriate, to a dental home

Adult clients who are uninsured and meet the federal poverty guidelines are eligible for no-cost emergency dental services that include an X-ray, limited oral exams, and non-complicated tooth extraction.

“The expansion of dental services to the Englewood location is part of our strategy to remove barriers to care and serve our west county residents more conveniently. Pediatric oral health plays a critical role in overall wellness as it can often impact self-esteem, mental health, and confidence, while improving health outcomes long-term," said DOH-Charlotte Administrator Dr. Joseph Pepe.

Trash reminder: The Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds residents not to place trash or debris around fire hydrants, backflow preventers, or water meter boxes.



Lee County

File / AP Destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Debris pickup: Lee County Solid Waste plans to continue to pick up debris from Hurricane Helene through the week and into the weekend. In addition, LCSW has resumed normal residential garbage, recycling, and yard collections in all assessable areas.

Lee County will be picking up as much storm debris, as quick as possible, before possible inclement weather over the weekend. Lee County Solid Waste will continue normal operations throughout the weekend barring weather conditions. Crews will not pick up during lightning events.

As a reminder, residents are being asked to place their debris at the curbside in separate piles. Debris should not block roadways and should be placed away from all obstacles such as mailboxes, power lines, and fire hydrants. Debris should not be placed in plastic bags and should be separated into five piles:

Electronics: Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player, etc.

Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player, etc. Large Appliances : Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher, etc.

: Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher, etc. Vegetative Debris: Tree branches, logs, leaves, plants, etc.

Tree branches, logs, leaves, plants, etc. Construction Debris: Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing, etc.

Household garbage and recycling should be placed away from hurricane debris and only placed at the curbside on your normal collection date, regardless of location. Regular collections continue as scheduled.

Lee County has contracted multiple double barrel trucks to help collect hurricane debris.

Also, please separate any household hazardous waste such as oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas, etc. Do not set it at the curb. Instead, bring it to the Household Chemical and Electronic Recycling Facility, 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers 33966. Check www.leegov.com/solidwaste for hours of operation.

In the light of the storm, the County reminds residents that illegal dumping is punishable by law. Prior to the storm, illegal dumping had been an ongoing issue in some areas of Lee County. Fueled by empty lots, rapid growth and ongoing construction, the problem has led to unsightly messes. After hurricanes, proper disposal is critical. Do not dump hurricane debris in empty lots or wooded areas.

Anyone who sees illegal dumping occurring is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 239-477-1000. For questions on how to properly dispose of debris, contact Lee County Solid Waste customer service at 239-533-8000 or visit at www.leegov.com/solidwaste

Residents who download the Recycle Coach app may receive push notifications for updated information. To learn more: www.leecounty.gov/recyclecoach.

As residents place debris out for collection, please remember:

Any unincorporated Lee County residents or businesses within the Special Flood Hazard Area with any damage to their homes or businesses, including water intrusion, must obtain a permit for all repairs. Email FIRMinfo@leegov.com for assistance with permit requirements and resources, and be sure to include the following information:



Contact information

Property address

Type of damage

Height of the water that entered the home

This is particularly important for unincorporated residents in coastal areas, along rivers and in areas that typically flood during weather events.

Permits for hurricane damage are being prioritized for review.

Residents also can find more information at www.leegov.com/dcd/BldPermitServ/disaster-recovery or by calling 239-533-8948.

The Department of Community Development will be opening a temporary, remote permit office on Pine Island soon — like the county did after Hurricane Ian — for service for Matlacha-Pine Island residents to obtain permits for repairs to existing buildings damaged by Hurricane Helene. The remote location means staff will be readily accessible to help islanders navigate the permit process, especially those residents without internet service.

The location, days and hours will be announced soon. Monitor www.leegov.com/storm as well as Lee County’s social media and local media outlets.

The County may add additional temporary, remote permitting office locations elsewhere in unincorporated Lee County as needed.

County beach safety: Tests taken after Hurricane Helene show that there is no increased risk of illness from swimming at Lee County beaches at this time.

Tests completed on Monday, September 30, 2024, indicate that the water quality at all Lee County beaches show an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information call 239-252-8200 or visit Lee.FloridaHealth.gov.

File / WGCU Sanibel beach parking passes will be available starting Oct. 7 for residents and property owners only.

Sanibel:

Beach Parking Permits for residents/property owners only: City of Sanibel Beach Parking Permits for Sanibel residents and property owners will be available for purchase starting at 7 a.m., Monday, October 7.

Click here to view the beach parking application.

Click here to view the dog license application.

The Initial Damage Assessment teams are continuing to survey properties that experienced damage from Hurricane Helene. While correspondence regarding permitting requirements will be provided to those properties that were surveyed to have water damage, property owners who are prepared to begin their permitting may contact the Building Department at (239) 472-4555.

All permits are subject to Substantial Improvement/Substantial Damage (a.k.a FEMA 50% rule) review.

Market Value is the depreciated value of the structure only, in its pre-storm condition

is the depreciated value of the structure only, in its pre-storm condition Cost of repairs includes all material and labor towards repairing the structure

If the cost of repairs costs over 50% of the market value, then the structure is considered to have substantial damage and must be brought into compliance. Flood compliance may entail elevating the structure, converting first floor to parking, storage, access and adding a second story, wet or dry floodproofing, and/or raising necessary mechanical and electrical components.

For questions, please call the Building Department at (239) 472-4555.

What's Open: City of Sanibel Public Works crews continue working to open beach parking lots on the island following the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Bowmans Beach Park is NOW OPEN.

Gulfside City Park (Algiers Lane) is also open.

The following parking lots are closed as crews work to remove sand and debris:

Lighthouse Beach Park lots (Bayside and Gulfside)

Tarpon Bay Road Beach (Trost parking lot)

Blind Pass parking lot

Turner Beach parking lot

The City will provide notice to the public as additional beach parking lots open.

Overwashed Sanibel beach sand issues:

Storm surge from Hurricane Helene caused a significant amount of sand to overwash properties along the island's beaches.

Important information for property owners regarding overwashed beach sand:

An Emergency Beach Erosion Control permit is required to return overwashed sand from Hurricane Helene to the Gulf Beach

The City of Sanibel has taken on the permitting responsibility from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to authorize this activity.

Permits can be applied for though the City’s permitting portal.

Mayoral Proclamation 24-43 states that the fees for this permit type will be waived.

Requirements for returning overwashed beach sand:

Sand that is returned to the beach must be clean and free of debris, rocks, clay, or other foreign matter.

Sand returned to the beach shall not cover any storm-generated debris or construction material.

Sand shall be returned to the beach in a manner that emulates grade and slope of the beach prior to Hurricane Helene.

Construction equipment shall not operate, and construction materials shall not be stored, in such a way as to damage or destroy the beach dune system.

Existing beach dune topography and vegetation shall be disturbed only to the minimum extent necessary.

If any topography is disturbed as a result, then topography shall be restored to the predevelopment elevations.

Any native dune vegetation destroyed during the activity shall be replaced with native beach vegetation.

Placing sand or other overwashed material onto the right-of-way of roads is strictly prohibited.

If you have questions, please contact Joel Caouette in the Natural Resources Department at joel.caouette@mysanibel.com or call (239) 267-4726.

Fort Myers Beach: Listing items residents do NOT need a permit for:

Floor covering such as tile or carpet

Minor cabinetry which does not include any electrical or plumbing fixtures

Painting

Portable heating or cooling appliances

Although you do not need to pull a permit for these items you will need to submit a cost backup worksheet. IT IS A FEMA REQUIREMENT THAT ALL COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ANY REPAIR OR IMPROVEMENT TO AN EXISTING STRUCTURE MUST HAVE A COST SHEET SUBMITTED REGARDLESS OF THE AMOUNT.

Cost backup worksheet is available for print (page 14 of 15): Residential-Application-Fillable-07-16-24 (fortmyersbeachfl.gov).

Collier County

Residents Encouraged to Register with FEMA: The federal government is evaluating adding Collier County to its disaster declaration for Hurricane Helene. To expedite this process, Collier County residents who experienced property damage from the storm are encouraged to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at 1-800-621-FEMA or www.disasterassistance.gov.

If Collier County is added to the disaster declaration, registered residents will be moved to active status in the Individual Assistance program. This program assists with the repair and replacement of damaged homes and businesses and provides temporary housing, food, and other essential services to impacted residents.

