Fort Myers Beach is looking for clean sand to be returned to beaches     

The town of Fort Myers Beach is asking residents not to simply dispose of overwash sand, or sand that has made its way inland, after Hurricane Milton. Officials are asking residents to keep sand separate from debris and return any clean sand to Fort Myers Beach to aid in beach restoration.

No local or state government permits are required to bring sand onto the coast. However, all sand must be free of debris. Any sand containing debris found on the beach will need to be removed at the owner's expense.