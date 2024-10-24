FWC helping to locate derelict vessels in Southwest Florida

Florida is a haven for boaters and is recognized as “The Boating Capital of the World.” When hurricanes Helene and Milton swept the state, wind and storm surges displaced hundreds of vessels. Some were pushed ashore, some damaged in marinas and private docks, others relocated but still afloat, and some partially or fully sunken. In addition to local officers, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has deployed 17 additional officers and three derelict vessel specialists to Southwest Florida to locate, identify and investigate vessels rendered derelict due to the storms.

"We understand the difficulties caused by the recent hurricanes," said FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Bill Holcomb. "Our officers and DV specialists are working diligently to identify displaced and damaged vessels statewide. We are dedicated to helping boat owners locate their vessels and ensuring the removal of any boats from state waters that threaten the environment, obstruct waterways or were rendered derelict."

The public can report vessels displaced on state waters by Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Milton by calling 888‐404‐3922. Be prepared to provide the registration number, vessel location and description.

Vessel owners are encouraged to hire a salvage company to recover their vessels to provide the safest method possible for the vessels and the environment. Removing displaced vessels can hasten the recovery and overall resilience of native marine plants and animals. To report a lost or sunken vessel, vessel owners can call the FWC Boating and Waterways Section at 850‐488‐5600. Operators will be available to help Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There could be instances in which vessel owners might be unable to facilitate the salvage of their boat. Owners of displaced vessels who lack the resources to have their boat repaired, or if their vessel is determined to be beyond repair, may release ownership of their vessel through a waiver provided by the FWC. The waiver process can be initiated by contacting the FWC Boating and Waterways Section at 850-488-5600 and requesting to turn over a vessel rendered derelict by a hurricane. An FWC representative will help with the waiver process and facilitate the potential turnover.

Owners of vessels that have become derelict have 45 days to either remove their vessel from the waters of the state or bring it into a non-derelict condition. The removal of these vessels is a priority at FWC. Boat owners need to know they have options regarding their vessel’s future. The first step in understanding those options is calling the FWC Boating and Waterways Section at 850-488-5600.

If the public has questions or needs resource materials regarding waterway debris that is not a vessel, please call the Florida Debris Hotline at 850-366-6007. Property owners should report vessels on land to their local sheriff’s office.

Anyone witnessing an oil spill, chemical release, fuel or hazardous material spill in Florida waters should call the State Watch Office at 800-342-3557.

For additional questions or resource materials regarding waterway debris or derelict vessels, call 850-366-6007 or visit FloridaDebrisCleanup.com.