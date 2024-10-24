Need a permit? Counties post hours, locations

Lee County

The Lee County Department of Community Development continues to operate temporary, remote permit offices in the county’s most affected areas. These offices have proved successful in assisting residents in unincorporated Lee County to apply for permits to repair existing buildings damaged by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

The locations are as follows:

NEW – Boca Grande

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, at Unit 6 – Railroad Plaza, 480 East Railroad, Boca Grande, FL 33921



Captiva Island

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., today, Oct. 24, at Sunshine Seafood Café, 11508 Andy Rosse Lane, Captiva, FL, 33924.



Island Park area

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, at Rayma C. Page Elementary School, 17000 S. Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33908. 70 residents were assisted at this location on its first day of service, which was Oct. 19.



Pine Island

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through the end of October at the Pine Island Public Library, 10701 Russell Road, Bokeelia, FL 33922. 79 residents have been assisted at this location as of Wednesday, Oct. 23.



These remote locations have staff readily accessible to help residents navigate the permit process. The last customer sign-in for each location is at 2:30 p.m.

The county may add additional temporary, remote permitting offices in other unincorporated Lee County locations as needed. Monitor www.leegov.com/storm.

Residents must live in these areas to use the temporary locations. Residents acting as their own contractor can submit permit applications, have them reviewed and – in some cases – issued from the remote office. The applicants need their address, a description of the damage, estimated cost to repair, material cost documentation, and, if available, a floor plan.

Hired contractors are asked to continue to use the existing electronic permitting process. Residents seeking a full demolition or complete replacement of a structure will need to visit the main Department of Community Development permitting office at 1500 Monroe St., Fort Myers, FL 33091, for a permit.

Lee County Government is reminding residents in unincorporated areas to pull permits for work on their homes to repair storm damage caused by Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Milton.

Any unincorporated Lee County residents or businesses within the Special Flood Hazard Area with any damage to their homes or businesses, including water intrusion and all drywall repairs, must obtain a permit for all repairs. Email FIRMinfo@leegov.com for assistance with permit requirements and resources, and be sure to include the following information:

Contact information

Property address

Type of damage

Height of the water that entered the home

Residents also can find more information at www.leegov.com/dcd/BldPermitServ/disaster-recovery. Or they can call 239-533-8948.

It is a priority of the Lee Board of County Commissioners following storm events to help the communities most impacted – and part of commissioners’ goal is to ensure residents understand the National Flood Insurance Program requirements that permits are necessary for even minor repairs. This is particularly critical for residents in the Special Flood Hazard Area, which encompasses much of unincorporated Lee County. Pulling proper permits helps ensure the county’s compliance with NFIP, and that in turn ensures residents are afforded the benefits of the program such as eligibility for federal flood insurance and certain types of federal disaster aid.

For additional information and updates on any future temporary permit office locations, visit www.leegov.com/storm.

Sarasota County

Planning and Development Services (PDS)

PDS over-the-counter permitting centers at Sarasota County Operations Center, 1001 Sarasota Center Blvd., and R.L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, have reopened for transactions and permit questions.

Sarasota County has temporarily suspended certain permit fees for individuals repairing documented damage from Hurricane Milton.

· Re-roofing or recovering

· Doors (size for size replacement)

· Windows (size for size replacement)

· Interior repair from water intrusion

· Minor electrical repair

· Electrical service change

· Miscellaneous/repair

· Tents

· Temporary Use Permits

· Pool cage repair

· AC change out

· Mobile home demo

· Residential demo

· Replacement new mobile home

· Replacement ductwork

Manatee County

As Manatee County continues its recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, officials are once again urging residents to ensure repairs are done safely and correctly while avoiding scams.

Residents are reminded to take precautions when hiring professionals for repairs or replacements on their property. It is essential to verify the professional licenses of contractors to ensure the work is done properly. Unfortunately, unlicensed contractors often prey on those who may be uninformed, inexperienced, or elderly, offering quick fixes that can lead to significant long-term problems, including further property damage.

To protect yourself:

Always ask for references.

Verify the contractor’s license number through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR).

Check for any complaints or issues related to the contractor.

For license verification, residents can call DBPR at 1-850-487-1395 or visit their website at www.myfloridalicense.com.

Residents living in Flood Zones should be aware of additional requirements during repairs or rebuilding. It is crucial to ensure contractors are knowledgeable about FEMA regulations to avoid non-compliance.

All storm-related repairs require permits, but Manatee County is waiving building permit fees for storm-related repairs through March 1, 2025.

For more information or assistance, residents are encouraged to contact local officials or visit the Manatee County website. Please continue to monitor the County's social media accounts for updates on Milton recovery. Official storm information from Manatee County is always updated at mymanatee.org/storm.