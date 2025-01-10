Business Recovery Center opened in Port Charlotte Town Center

A business recovery center is open at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall to assist residents affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The center, across from Rack Room Shoes, provides Small Business Administration assistance to businesses and residents who sustained economic losses from either hurricane.

The BRC will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and closed Sundays.

Charlotte County Transit Services is offering free rides to and from the BRC. To schedule a ride, call 941-575-4000 and select Option 1 or book the ride through the Charlotte Rides mobile app.

For recovery information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.x.com/ccoem.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.