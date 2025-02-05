Red Cross offering financial assistance to Floridians impacted by hurricanes Helene, Milton

People impacted by hurricanes Helene or Milton may be eligible for financial assistance through the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance to Floridians whose homes suffered major damage or were destroyed by the hurricanes and who still face obstacles in their recovery. The offer of financial assistance is not a loan and does not need to be repaid.

Residents may have already received an invitation to complete an application for financial assistance through the Red Cross. If you received an invitation, you can complete the entire process virtually by clicking on the enrollment link in the email or text or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to enroll, confirm eligibility, and receive financial assistance.

Residents who did not receive an invitation from the Red Cross but whose home experienced major damage or was destroyed can visit redcross.org/helenemiltonrelief to check eligibility for financial assistance.

Red Cross representatives will be on-site at the Family Services Center to answer questions and assist residents with in-person applications from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 6. The Family Services Center is at 21500 Gibraltar Drive in Port Charlotte.

Residents are urged to be aware of scams or individuals posing as Red Cross representatives. Eligible residents will receive an invitation via email or text based on the contact information the Red Cross has on file. If you are unsure whether the Red Cross has contacted you, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.