Some Fort Myers Beach residents frustrated with constant development

Two years and four months after Hurricane Ian devastated the island, Fort Myers Beach is a sea of construction and new developments.

Not everyone is pleased. With so much change in so little time, some people feel that the town is moving away from its small, coastal community roots.

Not much was left standing along the town's Gulf coastline after Ian. Since then, a slow and steady rebuilding effort has taken place. Houses were rebuilt, some businesses reopened, and many owners sold lots to developers when the cost of rebuilding outweighed their desire to stay.

Fort Myers Beach resident Jennifer Rusk, who has lived on the island for 12 years, says that life after the catastrophic hurricane has been a series of good and bad days.

“I’ve wanted to run for the hills,” Rusk said. “After Ian, I wanted to run; you go back and forth, certain days are good and certain days are bad; other than that, it’s wonderful living here.”

Former town Councilman William Veach is one of many citizens concerned by the rapid rate of development.

“I think that they’re [the Town Council] really looking after developers, and they’re not looking after the people in the town who they were elected to serve,” Veach said.

He recently joined a nonprofit called Protect Fort Myers Beach, which aims to “preserve the unique character of Fort Myers Beach for residents, visitors, and the island economy for future generations.”

One of the most contested projects on the island is the planned pair of luxury condos to be developed by Seagate. The condos would be 15 to 17 stories high, with 137 units in all. Other buildings in this project include a beach club and four single-family homes east of Donora Boulevard. This project was approved by the Town Council in a 3-2 vote on Dec. 16, 2024.

WGCU reached out for comment to the Council members who voted "yes" but received no response after two days.

Most of the debate surrounding this project stems from the Fort Myers Beach Comprehensive Plan. The plan, created in 1999 and amended over the years, regulates land development activity for the town. In theory, any development projects would have to be in accordance with the comprehensive plan.

One of the plan’s objectives is the preservation of a “small-town character,” which looks to maintain the town’s “human scale.” This means limits on building heights, glass, and walls for new development projects.

It isn’t just an issue of aesthetics, Veach pointed out. In the event of a future hurricane, more people on the island and more traffic would mean a more difficult evacuation process. He’s already seen this happen with Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

“We were going to take a car off the island, [but] we couldn’t get off; the road flooded right at the base of the bridge,” he said. “The more people who are on the island the longer it takes to get everybody off.”



Seagate project specs

The Seagate project has been so controversial that Council members have received personal threats from citizens. Town Manager Andrew Hyatt recently resigned from his position following a threat to his wife.

“After much consideration and discussion with my wife, being faced with the opportunity of extending my contract for another one to two years, I have decided to decline a contract extension and fulfill the remainder of the contract which expires April 30, 2025,” Hyatt said in a Jan. 25 press release.

Another proposed project is the creation of a food truck park, the first of its kind in the town. The park would be across from where the Chapel by the Sea once stood. Also included in the project is an outdoor area and a recreational spot.

Despite growing concerns about overdevelopment, these projects provide an important economic opportunity for businesses on the island, according to Jacki Liszak, the president of the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce.

"Such projects generate both jobs during construction and once completed," Liszak said. "Given the level of damage the island has sustained, developing vacant lots is essential for revitalizing the economy and replenishing lost jobs, tax revenue, and and tourism."

On the question of when too much is too much for development on Fort Myers Beach, there's no right answer. Liszak is confident that the island will never lose its charm, even with these projects.

"What makes Fort Myers Beach special is its ability to balance tourism and community," she said. "The development process in place ensures that future projects are thoughtfully planned, and with input from residents, I'm confident we can maintain that balance."

Veach, who wrote a song called "Bought the Sky" to protest the Seagate development project, says that the future of the town is still up in the air. For him, it's at a crossroads.

AQMpJjas0rvSqREFAplIrShhV0Nz5ndE3ycJFrN9RNITOIS5gTmaD0DKECWjQCFx-zfil6zfOoFCm7EJbF2LGtpX.mp4

“A lot depends on whether this Council or the next couple of councils embrace responsible development or reckless development,” he said. “Responsible development is development that doesn’t destroy the future, and for Fort Myers Beach that’s pretty much building as close as you can to the comprehensive plan.”

Jennifer Rusk said she thinks back to a recurring nightmare she had when she first moved to the island. She said people in high-rises surrounding her house were pointing down and laughing at her. She said it seems this nightmare is close to reality.

“It’s a crazy thing to think about,” she said. “That your sky is taken away.”

Support provided by the Franklin R. Edwards Memorial Fellowship. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information.