Alison Hagerup Beach parking reopened Saturday; Sarasota North Jetty Beach partially reopening

The public parking lot at the Alison Hagerup Beach on Captiva Island reopened Saturday.

A partial reopening was also Saturday at North Jetty Park in Sarasota County

The number of parking spaces at Alison Hagerup Beach has been increased and the accessibility of the lot improved, according to the Captiva Erosion Prevention District office.

Payment for parking will be made via ParkMobile services until an alternative is implemented. Rates to park are $25 for 2 hours and $40 for all day.

Multiple bike racks will be installed at a later date, the CEPD office said.

At North Jetty Beach in Sarasota County, lifeguard and concession services will be available to visitors. Parking will be available in the north and east parking lots.

South Lido Beach and Blind Pass Beach are still closed. Partial reopening is expected in the coming weeks.

For a complete list of which beaches are open to the public please visit SarasotaCountyParks.com for the Park Status Report.

