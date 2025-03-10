FDEM hosts Elevate Florida program assistance sessions in Englewood March 19-21

The Florida Division of Emergency Management will host a series of application assistance sessions for Elevate Florida, a statewide residential mitigation program designed to protect homes and communities from natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods.

Elevate Florida representatives will be available at Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road in Englewood, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 19-21. Residents can learn about the program’s eligibility requirements, types of projects available, and receive assistance with their applications. Elevate Florida educational presentations will take place daily at noon and 5 p.m.

Homeowners and property owners across Charlotte County are encouraged to attend these sessions. The program is open to legal property owners of residential properties in the state, including:

Single-family homes

Multi-family homes

Apartment buildings

Manufactured and mobile homes

Condominiums

While RSVPs are not required, interested attendees can register online for the educational sessions at https://tinyurl.com/ElevateFloridaRSVP.

For more information about Elevate Florida or to apply online, visit FloridaDisaster.org/ElevateFlorida.

For questions, technical support, or application assistance, contact the program’s support center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. at 877-353-8835 (877-ELEV8FL). TTY services are available at 7-1-1. You can also email info@elevatefl.org or click “Contact Us” on the program portal.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.x.com/ccoem.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.