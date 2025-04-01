Captiva Erosion Prevention District plans beach project public hearing

The Captiva Erosion Prevention District will hold a public hearing Monday on a tentative apportionment for a beach renourishment project set to start this summer.

The estimated $26.67 million project cost will be paid, partly, through special assessments imposed on the properties that benefit.

The project consists of placing some 800,000 cubic yards of beach fill along 4.85 miles of shoreline and rehabilitating existing dunes along the entire Gulf shoreline of Captiva Island between Redfish Pass and Blind Pass.

The hearing will be held during the board’s regular meeting at 3 p.m. at the Captiva Civic Association on Captiva Drive.

After completion of the project, the CEPD will have a preliminary assessment roll prepared and schedule another public hearing at which property owners and other interested persons will have the opportunity to appear and file written objections to the confirmation of the assessment roll.

After that future public hearing is concluded, the CEPD Board may finalize the apportionment and respective assessments.

