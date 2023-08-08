© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Immigration

Injunction filed in South Florida court against immigration law

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT
Anjali Sales, Immokalee, bows her head as a prayer was said before the protesters headed out. A massive march and rally was held June 28, 2023, beginning at Centennial Park, marching through downtown Fort Myers, along Palm Beach Blvd to El Nuevo Maguey a restaurant on Palm Beach Blvd. From June 28th to July 5th the immigrant community of Florida have entered into a work stoppage to protest the now law SB 1718. The marched to demonstrate their value to the economy.
Andrea Melendez
/
WGCU
Anjali Sales, Immokalee, bows her head as a prayer was said before the protesters headed out. A massive march and rally was held June 28, 2023, beginning at Centennial Park, marching through downtown Fort Myers, along Palm Beach Blvd to El Nuevo Maguey a restaurant on Palm Beach Blvd. From June 28th to July 5th the immigrant community of Florida have entered into a work stoppage to protest the now law SB 1718. The marched to demonstrate their value to the economy.

After filing a constitutional challenge last month, attorneys for migrants and advocates Tuesday asked a federal judge for a preliminary injunction against a new Florida law that makes it a felony to transport into the state people who enter the country illegally.

The motion, filed in South Florida, contends that federal law governs issues about transporting migrants, trumping the state law.

“(The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals) has squarely held that Congress has preempted the entire field of migrant transport — that states cannot enact any laws in this field,” the attorneys wrote. “That alone establishes that (the disputed section of state law) is preempted and must be enjoined. (The section) is also preempted because it prevents immigrants from entering Florida, and because it creates a new immigration classification that does not exist in federal law. Clear precedent establishes that both are impermissible.”

The transportation prohibition was part of a broader law (SB 1718) that Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature passed this spring targeting illegal immigration.

The law also includes changes such as requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to use the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of workers. Attorneys for the Farmworker Association of Florida and individual plaintiffs filed a lawsuit last month challenging the constitutionality of the transportation prohibition.

A preliminary injunction, if granted, could put the prohibition on hold while the case plays out.

“(The section of the law) is inflicting enormous harm on plaintiffs and countless other Florida residents,” the attorneys wrote in a legal memorandum that accompanied Tuesday’s motion. “It prohibits transporting people for any purpose, no matter how mundane or essential to daily life. As a result, some plaintiffs are now separated from their loved ones in other states. Others are threatened with being unable to feed their families or are being kept from their religious ministry. Florida has no valid basis to impose this kind of suffering on its residents.”

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy Altman.

Tags
Immigration Localimmigrantsimmigration law
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida