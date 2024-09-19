Downtown Fort Myers hosts a citizenship day to remember

On a hot Thursday morning, the steps of the U.S. Courthouse in downtown Fort Myers became the setting for a heartfelt celebration of American democracy. The Constitution and Citizenship Day Celebration, held recently, featured a special naturalization ceremony, a reading of the Constitution, and voter registration for new citizens.

Among the crowd stood Saremm Brunet, surrounded by her family – partner, parents, a teenager, and a tablet-focused toddler. At 30 years old, Brunet was moments away from realizing a dream two decades in the making.

"I came here when I was 4 years old. I'm 30 now. So many years... over 20," Brunet reflected.

As the heat climbed to 93 degrees, the ceremony commenced with St. Michael's Lutheran School choir's singing "The Star-Spangled Banner." Guest speaker Michael Suchan addressed the gathering, his words resonating with the day's significance.

"All of you sitting here today, you are at the threshold of the same journey," Suchan declared. "You faced your own challenges, overcome your own obstacles, and today you stand ready to begin a new chapter as American citizens. I congratulate you on your perseverance and courage. Today is a day of celebration."

As the heat intensified, organizers moved the proceedings inside the air-conditioned courthouse. There, 28 new citizens lined up to receive their certificates.

Brunet, holding her certificate, a small flag, and flowers, described the moment: "This certificate... it's a blessing, a huge blessing."

Brunet expressed excitement about voting for the first time: "I want to vote. I'm so excited. This is going to be my first time voting, and I'm really, really excited that that's something I can be able to do now."

When asked about her voting intentions, Brunet didn't hesitate to share her preference for Donald Trump.

As the new citizens dispersed from the courthouse, their individual stories served as a powerful reminder that citizenship is more than just a legal status — it's a commitment to participatory democracy.

