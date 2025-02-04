'A Day Without Immigrants' movement is meant to show how crucial immigrants are to the U.S.

Eileen Kelley / WGCU Students, like Jade and workers participated in "A Day Without Immigrants" on Feb. 3. The movements is meant to underscore the value immigrants bring to the United States.

OKEECHOBEE — Protests against Donald Trump’s immigration policies are sweeping across the U.S. On Monday, there was a coast-to-coast concerted effort to draw attention to what it would be like to have no immigrants in this country.

“A Day Without Immigrants” encouraged immigrants to stay home from work and schools and to not spend money to underscore the vital role they play in the United States.

About 100 participants in this town of about 40,000 people lined the sidewalks of a busy intersection in the heart of Okeechobee.

Many held the red and green flags of Mexico. Others held signs — placards protesting Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

This night is about showing solidarity with the immigrant community -- a community keenly familiar to just about everyone in this rural town.

Undocumented people here and across the United States face the real possibility of being deported, even those here for decades who have committed no crimes.

"America was built by immigrants," said Jade, a young woman who full name we are not using to protect a family member facing deportation. " ...We chose to protest by not going to school, not going to work, to show how, how much of an impact we have on the way that America runs."

Jade is 18 and a senior in high school. She's worried what the future will bring to those without immigration papers.

"We all have someone that we care about that is facing all the stuff that's happening today," she said.

In spite of the fear, Jade is poised, standing with her head high and her shoulders back. She’s wearing a traditional Mexican blouse, embroidered with flowers. Her skirt is red and long.

She’s been scouring social media accounts of immigration raids and making posts cautioning people to be careful.

"And you know, I'm speaking up for those who can't, and I don't regret anything about it," she said.

Jade came to the demonstration with two of her friends. They all skipped school Monday.

"And I believe I should do what I think is right, and that's what I thought was right today," said Jade's friend Alicia.

The way she and others see it, Okeechobee and so much of Florida is a melting pot of retirees and immigrants looking for a chance to work.

Geo Perez drove across the state from Broward County to stand in solidarity with the immigrants in Okeechobee.

"I know a lot of people that are undocumented and they support the country. Just like any US citizen that file taxes, they've been doing it for years — 30 plus years. I know people who've been here 40 years and they fear for their life," Perez said.

Perez is 30 and rattles off the long lists of jobs his undocumented acquaintances do: like drywall, roofing, landscaping, wood work.

"It’s hard work as you can imagine," he says.

Perez’s voice cracks when he speaks of a landscaper he knew who died after being electrocuted.

"It's just unfair what they have to go through — doing work, their jobs, they risk their lives."

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.